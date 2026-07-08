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What a proposed federal housing bill could mean for Coachella Valley buyers and sellers

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Published 5:23 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- A proposed federal housing bill aims to boost housing supply by reducing barriers to new construction, but local experts say any impact would take time.

The Coachella Valley housing market continues to face high home prices, elevated mortgage rates and limited inventory, making affordability a challenge for many buyers.

Local broker associate for Compass Palm Springs, Tony Vacaro says even if the bill becomes law, buyers and sellers should not expect immediate changes. Instead, any benefits would likely be felt gradually as more housing is built.

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Dakota Makinen

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