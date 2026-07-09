Skip to Content
News

Ceremonia de graduación del programa de verano “Nuestros Niños”

By
New
Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La mañana de este jueves se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de graduación del programa de verano “Nuestros Niños”, una iniciativa organizada por el Regional Center for Border Health, que desde hace 28 años ha brindado apoyo, aprendizaje y actividades recreativas para la niñez de la comunidad.

El evento se realizó en las instalaciones del San Luis Medical Mall, donde niñas y niños, acompañados por sus familias, recibieron reconocimientos por haber concluido satisfactoriamente su participación en el programa de verano.

Durante la ceremonia, organizadores y colaboradores destacaron la importancia de este proyecto, el cual se ha consolidado como un espacio seguro para fomentar el desarrollo integral de los menores mediante actividades educativas, recreativas y de convivencia, fortaleciendo además valores como el respeto, el trabajo en equipo y la responsabilidad.

Representantes del Regional Center for Border Health agradecieron la confianza de los padres de familia y reconocieron el esfuerzo de los instructores, voluntarios y personal que hicieron posible una edición más del programa.

Con 28 años de trayectoria, “Nuestros Niños” continúa siendo un referente en la comunidad, reafirmando el compromiso del Regional Center for Border Health con el bienestar y el desarrollo de las nuevas generaciones.

La ceremonia concluyó con la entrega de diplomas, fotografías con los graduados y un ambiente de celebración, marcando el cierre de una exitosa temporada de verano para los participantes y sus familias.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.