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Extreme Heat Before Hot & Muggy Weekend

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Published 3:31 PM

High temperatures remain dangerously hot across the Coachella Valley through Friday as our Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday evening. We're still expecting highs between 113-117 degrees today, with widespread Major HeatRisk.

If you have to be outside, be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks often, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day. We'll shave a few degrees off temperatures this weekend, but don't let that fool you—it's still going to be hot.

The bigger change will be increasing monsoonal moisture, bringing noticeably higher humidity beginning late Saturday into Sunday. That moisture will also bring a chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, with a few storms potentially drifting into the desert next week.

Overnight temperatures are going to remain warm only cooling to the low 80s, meaning less relief after sunset. Plus we keep our HeatRisk elevated into the middle of next week.

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Katie Boer

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