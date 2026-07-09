E-Bike injuries nearly quadruple in Riverside County, health officials urge riders to prioritize safety

Riverside University Health System (RUHS) is warning residents about a dramatic rise in electric bicycle-related injuries across Riverside County.

According to county data, emergency room visits involving e-bike crashes have climbed sharply over the past three years, increasing from 224 cases in 2023 to 494 in 2024, and reaching 958 incidents in 2025—more than four times the number reported just two years earlier. Through the first half of 2026, at least 416 e-bike-related injuries have already been recorded.

The county has also experienced a rise in fatal crashes involving e-bikes. According to Riverside County Coroner records, e-bikes were involved in one fatality in 2024 and two fatalities in 2025.

Health officials say many of these injuries involve children and young adults, with riders between the ages of 10 and 24 accounting for the largest share of emergency department visits.

"E-bikes move faster and are much more powerful than traditional bicycles, so the injuries can be much more serious," said Dr. Michael Mesisca, Chair of Emergency Medicine at RUHS Medical Center.

"Blunt head trauma, rib fractures, collapsed lungs and lacerations are more in line with what we're seeing in the Emergency Department, particularly among teens and young adults. Those injuries can have dire, sometimes permanent impacts."

Emergency department visits have risen significantly among younger riders. Cases involving children ages 10 to 14 more than doubled from 155 in 2024 to 339 in 2025, while injuries among riders ages 15 to 24 increased from 122 to 248 during the same period.

Officials believe the true number of crashes may be even higher, as hospitals continue refining how they classify injuries involving the growing variety of electric bicycles now on the road.

Second District Supervisor and Riverside County Board Chair Karen Spiegel said the increase highlights the need for greater awareness among both riders and parents.

"Unfortunately, too many youngsters riding around our communities on e-bikes are making dangerous choices by driving too fast, not wearing a properly fitted helmet or not following the rules of the road," Spiegel said. "It's time for all of us to slow down and commit to safety guidelines that will save lives."

RUHS recommends riders wear a certified helmet that fits properly and is securely fastened, use bright or reflective clothing to improve visibility, and wear elbow and knee pads for additional protection. Riders should obey traffic signals, stop signs and right-of-way laws, and ride at controlled speeds. Riders should also participate in bicycle safety or e-bike training courses to help prevent accidents.

RUHS offers local training opportunities, educational resources for parents and a free e-bike safety pledge designed to help families reinforce safe riding habits throughout the summer

With e-bike popularity continuing to grow, health officials hope greater awareness and responsible riding practices can help reverse the trend of growing accidents and keep Riverside County roads safer for everyone.