Man in viral Cabazon dog beating video speaks to News Channel 3

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) The man seen punching a dog and throwing it to the ground in a video that spread rapidly across social media this week is speaking out exclusively to News Channel 3 and he says he will not apologize.

Craig D'Allessandro confirmed he is the man in the video, recorded at what he says is one his commercial properties in Cabazon.

In an interview Thursday, he admitted to hitting the dog and throwing it, calling it the first and only time he has ever put his hands on one of his animals.

"What happened was it was probably irrational, but not out of any kind of hate for my dogs," D'Allessandro said. "That was the first and the only time I've ever put a hand on my dogs."

Riverside County animal control officers are actively investigating the incident. No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

D'Allessandro claims the confrontation began the day before the video was recorded, when one of his dogs escaped his yard and killed a neighbor's animal across the street. He said he paid the neighbor for the loss and what the world saw in the video was him disciplining the dog.

"That dog wasn't hurt physically. My hand was. But that dog's pride was hurt," he said.

He repeatedly refused to apologize for his actions.

"I acted irrationally that one time. And I may regret it, but I don't apologize for it, and I will not," he said.

During the interview, D'Allessandro showed News Channel 3 his two dogs, Bruno and Brody. Brody, the younger of the two, is the dog seen in the video.

D'Allessandro also told News Channel 3 he has received contact notices from Riverside County Animal Services and is refusing to respond to them.

"I'm still not going to contact you," he said, addressing the county directly. "This is not me making contact with you, Riverside County."

News Channel 3 has reviewed the video, which opens with a viewer discretion warning and appears to show D'Allessandro grabbing the dog, striking it multiple times and throwing it to the ground as a second dog stands nearby.

At this time, News Channel 3 has not obtained permission to show the video on air or online.

Veronica Perez, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, confirmed the investigation to News Channel 3 on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the video and our Animal Control Officers are actively investigating the incident," Perez said. "We will provide an update when more information is available."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office also acknowledged the video in a statement posted to social media, saying it is "aware of the video circulating on social media of a man causing harm to a dog."

"We understand the video has generated community concern, and we want you to know that Animal Control officers are actively investigating this incident," the statement read.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Riverside County Animal Services for an update on the investigation, and are waiting to hear back.