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Local Forecast

Dangerous heat today and Friday before a humid weekend

By
New
Published 4:36 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The heatwave is set to peak today with temperatures near 116°F. It's been a sweltering stretch for the valley over the past few days. Change is on the way for the weekend in the form of increasing humidity.

The valley remains under an Extreme Heat Warning through Friday evening. As we like to remind folks every year, *please* practice heat safety with these dangerous temperatures. Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and wear light/loose clothing!

I'd suggest planning your day around the hottest times of the day. We'll likely be in the triple digits by 10 o'clock and near 110°F by noon. Do yourself a favor and try to get any outdoor work or errands done by the time it gets too hot!

It stays hot, but it's getting subtly cooler tomorrow and beyond. Our temperatures are getting nudged down thanks to the possibility of increasing monsoonal moisture starting this weekend. This means it'll be a humid weekend! That means it'll feel hotter than it really is, and we'll have a decent shot at some mountain thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. Those chances persist into next week, too.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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