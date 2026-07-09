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Palm Desert family raising awareness after grandfather dies in extreme heat

Nikita Potter
By
New
Published 3:23 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Desert family is raising awareness on the dangers of triple digit temperatures, after their grandfather died when his home's air conditioning failed.

Nikita Potter says her grandparent's home was reaching 90 degree temperatures, when her 91-year-old grandpa, Chuck Potter, was found dead inside.

Potter claims her grandparents tried to replace the HVAC system, but faced mounting costs to cool their 2,300 square foot home.

Tonight, they're raising awareness on the dangers of heat and how families can stay prepared.

If you'd like to support the family's funeral costs, visit: Honoring Grandpa Chuck & Supporting Grandma Nona In Crisis.

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Athena Jreij

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