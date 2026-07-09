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Palm Springs Unified School District opens enrollment for early childhood education programs

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Published 10:10 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Palm Springs Unified School District is now accepting enrollment for its Early Childhood Education programs, including Head Start, Early Head Start, and the California State Preschool Program.

The district says the programs are designed to give young children a strong foundation for success in school by providing high-quality early learning experiences in a safe and supportive environment.

Families enrolled in the programs have access to caring teachers, nutritious meals, social and emotional support, family engagement opportunities, and community resources. The district says the programs focus on building kindergarten readiness while supporting every child's growth and development.

Enrollment is available for children ages 2 to 4 who meet eligibility requirements. Eligible families include those who meet income guidelines, families experiencing homelessness, foster children, children with disabilities, and children learning English.

District officials encourage families to apply soon, as space is limited.

Parents interested in enrolling or learning more can call 760-883-2703, email ECEstaff@psusd.us, or visit www.psusd.us. More information is also available through the PSUSD Early Childhood Education program.

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Timothy Foster

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