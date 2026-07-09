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Police drones helping officers track suspects and avoid dangerous pursuits

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Updated
today at 6:55 PM
Published 6:52 PM

A recent e-bike arrest in Palm Springs is highlighting how new technology is changing the way police respond to calls.

Palm Springs police say a suspect riding an e-bike was committing multiple traffic violations and appeared to be trying to get officers to chase him through downtown.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson from Palm Springs Police Department said, "We deployed a drone, instantaneously followed him as he drove recklessly throughout the city. We didn't pursue him because we didn't want to endanger other motorists..once he got to a location where we could safely take him into custody and direct officers without him knowing."

That drone launched from the Coachella Valley Real Time Intelligence Center, where officers monitor 911 calls and send information to the field in real time.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson said their drones launch in about 10 seconds and they are on scene in about less than a minute.

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Kiera McKinney

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