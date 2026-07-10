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Candidata Lorena Delgadillo busca la reelección al Concejo Municipal de Somerton

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Published 4:50 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con un mensaje enfocado en la seguridad pública, el desarrollo económico y el fortalecimiento de los servicios de emergencia, la concejal Lorena Delgadillo busca la reelección para un segundo periodo en el Concejo Municipal de Somerton.

Durante su campaña, Delgadillo aseguró que una de sus principales prioridades es continuar trabajando para proteger a la comunidad mediante el fortalecimiento de los departamentos de Policía y Bomberos.

La candidata señaló que también impulsará iniciativas para mejorar las condiciones laborales y los salarios del personal que presta estos servicios esenciales.

Delgadillo destacó que su decisión de buscar un nuevo periodo en el cabildo está motivada por el profundo vínculo que mantiene con la ciudad, donde nació, creció y ha vivido toda su vida.

La actual concejal señaló que, de obtener nuevamente la confianza de los votantes, continuará impulsando proyectos enfocados en el desarrollo económico y en el bienestar de las familias de Somerton.

Finalmente, Delgadillo agradeció el respaldo que ha recibido de la comunidad durante su gestión y pidió a los ciudadanos participar en las próximas elecciones.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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