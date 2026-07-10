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Weather

Heat Breaks, Humidity Builds, Mountain Storms on the Horizon

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Published 3:22 PM

The good news is the Extreme Heat Warning expires tonight, and temperatures ease a few degrees this weekend with highs returning closer to seasonal levels.

On the flipside--it's a give and take relationship with Mother Nature, Don't let seasonally lower temperatures fool you, humidity is going to continue increasing, keeping overnight lows unusually warm and making it feel more uncomfortable than the thermometer might suggest. That means moderate HeatRisk into the weekend and early next week.

We're also watching the return of monsoonal moisture, bringing a daily chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the mountains beginning Sunday. While the Coachella Valley will likely stay mostly dry, there's about a 10-15% chance a stray storm could drift off the higher terrain into the deserts at times next week.

Temperatures begin climbing again by the middle of next week, with major HeatRisk returning as daytime highs rise and warm, muggy nights provide very little relief. I'll be keeping a close eye on thunderstorm chances through the week, especially late next week as moisture continues to increase.

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Katie Boer

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