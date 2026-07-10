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First monsoon storms of the season expected to bring rain, wind, and flooding concerns to Coachella Valley

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Published 11:49 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The first monsoon storms of the season are expected to move into the Coachella Valley next week, bringing the potential for rain, strong winds, and flash flooding.

While the storms could provide some relief from the summer heat, officials are reminding residents that desert storms can create dangerous conditions quickly.

Even if rain is not falling in one area, storms miles away can send water rushing through washes and low-lying areas. Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware, keep emergency alerts enabled on their phones, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Officials also recommend preparing ahead of the storms by clearing debris from drains, securing outdoor items, and having an emergency plan in place.

The message remains simple during monsoon season: if you see a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

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Timothy Foster

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