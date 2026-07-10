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Gas prices rise ahead of summer travel

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Published 9:57 AM

PALM DESERT. Calif. (KESQ)- Gas prices climb as Palm Springs enters busy summer travel season. For about a month, gas prices had been steadily dropping. Now, they’ve gone up by 3 cents in one day and that is the first jump since May.

Gas prices are on the rise again just as thousands of people hit the road for summer vacations and weekend getaways. In a tourism-driven city like Palm Springs, higher prices could affect both visitors and locals.

Gas prices in Riverside County have surged, jumping from roughly $5.36 to $5.83 per gallon overnight. This sudden spike is driven by the end of a ceasefire in the Middle East and renewed U.S. strikes against Iran, which have disrupted global oil markets and caused crude prices to spike

The national average rose by 5 cents to $3.84 per gallon. California's average rose to $5.38 per gallon. AAA said the increase is due to the end of the ceasefire and renewed U.S. strikes against Iran.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5.

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Kiera McKinney

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