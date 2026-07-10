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Local Forecast

Extreme heat still on tap today as a hot and humid weekend looms

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Published 4:46 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're tracking another day of extreme heat in the Coachella Valley! Our highs didn't quite get above 115°F yesterday as humidity kept our temperatures from climbing for most of the day. We could get a similar treatment today, but we're still expecting highs in the one-teens valley-wide.

An Extreme Heat Warning for our desert cities will expire tonight at 8:00 p.m. This is for dangerous heat up to 115°F. Be sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water before & during any outdoor activities, and do your best to take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Temperatures will climb quickly as the heatwave continues. Expect to be near 110° by 1 o'clock with highs in the one-teens today.

If we dry out a bit more than yesterday, we could see highs closer to the 115°F mark. For now, though, expect most spots around the valley to see 113°F this afternoon.

The extreme heat breaks this weekend as humidity lowers our temperatures. The humidity will still make it feel hotter. We're closely monitoring some chances for mountain thunderstorms each afternoon and evening starting Sunday, but we're seeing heightened chances late next week (particularly Thursday and Friday). Stay tuned.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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