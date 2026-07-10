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Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Mecca, North Shore

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Updated
today at 4:38 PM
Published 4:23 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Mosquito samples in the communities of North Shore and Mecca tested positive for West Nile virus, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced today.

The North Shore sample was collected in the area of Avenue 72 and Cleveland Street, while the other samples were collected in the areas of Avenue 70 and Johnson Street and Avenue 71 and Grant Street in Mecca.   

West Nile virus spreads to people when a female mosquito bites an infected bird and becomes a carrier. If a person becomes infected, few experience mild or no symptoms, while others may develop serious illness and adults over the age of 50 are at greater risk for sever complications, vector officials said.  

The district urged Coachella Valley residents to take the following precautions as mosquito activity increases during the warmer months:
   --  Dump and drain standing water around homes, including flowerpots, buckets and tires;
   --  Wear insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients when outdoors;
   --  Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and
   --  Report neglected pools or significant mosquito activity to the district.  

The district performed periodic control treatments using truck-mounted equipment throughout the month of June in the cities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and North Shore. The next "Wide Area Larvicide" treatments will take place from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3.

The agency said the treatments will target mosquitoes in standing water to reduce the number of adult mosquitoes. The products are EPA-registered that are considered safe for people, pets, wildlife and honeybees.   

Maps of the spraying operations can be seen at https://www.cvmosquito.org/wide-area-larvicide-treatments-summer-2026.

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