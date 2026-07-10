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Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Palm Springs for special Power game

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Published 6:16 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Palm Springs ahead of a special night at Palm Springs Stadium.

Fans will have the chance to see the 27-foot-long vehicle up close during Friday night's Palm Springs Power game. The event also features Oscar Mayer "Hotdoggers," who travel the country promoting the brand and driving the famous Wienermobile.

News Channel 3 spoke with two of the Hotdoggers about the training it takes to drive the vehicle and their experience competing in the annual Wienie 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palm Springs Power President Andrew Starke says promotions like this help create a fun, family-friendly atmosphere while introducing new fans to summer collegiate baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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