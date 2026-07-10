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Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Bermuda Dunes

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:06 PM
Published 11:50 AM

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Bermuda Dunes.

The collision occurred at 10:57 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Harris Lane.

According to information from California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was turning from Harris Lane onto northbound Washington Street, when it struck a pedestrian who was standing in the roadway. The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.

Both the California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident and were present at the scene following the accident. The roadway is back open after a temporary closure of two-lanes.

No additional information has been released regarding the identity of the pedestrian or the driver. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities before being allowed to leave.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates as more information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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