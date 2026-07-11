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Palm Springs Cultural Center reopens historic Camelot Theatre after fire

KESQ
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Published 3:55 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Cultural Center is reopening its Historic Camelot Theatre this Saturday, just two weeks after a fire forced the building to temporarily close.

The fire broke out on the evening of June 27 in the kitchen area of the Cultural Center on East Baristo Road. According to the Palm Springs Fire Department, 31 firefighters responded to the scene and safely evacuated about 30 people. The fire was quickly contained, and no injuries were reported.

The blaze damaged the kitchen and caused smoke and water damage in parts of the building. The café remains closed while cleanup and restoration work continues. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Despite ongoing repairs in other areas of the building, the Historic Camelot Theatre is ready to welcome moviegoers back. The theater will reopen Saturday evening with a screening of Jaws.

Cultural Center officials thanked the community for its support during the cleanup and said they are excited to welcome audiences back while restoration efforts continue.

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Timothy Foster

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