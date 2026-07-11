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Sip sip, hooray! Slurpee celebrates 60 years

Omio Asad / CC BY 3.0
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Published 12:17 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The iconic 7-Eleven Slurpee celebrates its 60th anniversary this year as the company continues its tradition of giving away free Slurpees on the company's birthday, July 11.

It started in 1927 as Southland Ice Company before changing its name to Tote'm Stores in 1928, which became the world's first convenience store. It wouldn't be until 1946 when the company adopted its branding as 7-Eleven.

Since then, the franchise has grown globally with more than 86,000 stores in 19 countries.

To celebrate the Slurpee's 60th anniversary, stores are offering the new Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee at participating locations.

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