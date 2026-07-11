Tracking monsoon storm chances as humidity floods in this weekend and beyond

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Brace yourself for some sticky weather for at least the next week. While the heat is letting off the gas, we're trading in slightly lower temperatures for an influx in monsoonal moisture.

High pressure centered on the Four Corners region is allowing southeasterly flow to push monsoonal moisture into the desert southwest. That brings the threat of monsoon storms to spots like Arizona, but we're seeing potential for that in our region, too.

Starting tomorrow, we'll begin picking up chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly in our mountains. Right now, the best shot for monsoonal activity in our mountains (which could spill off into the desert) is on Monday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers possible Sunday afternoon, evening, and early Monday morning

More robust chances in our mountains Monday afternoon and evening

Beyond the chance for storms, it'll feel gross outside. Dew point temperatures in the 60s will be consistent for this weekend and beyond. For those of you trying to beat the heat using evaporative coolers, it's going to be a difficult stretch ahead.

Highs dip below seasonal average ahead, though with the added moisture, it'll still feel very hot. Temperatures rebound into the middle of the week. The humidity will also mean overnight lows won't have an opportunity to drop all that much, adding to HeatRisk in our region. Greater chances for more thunderstorm activity are possible next Thursday and Friday.

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