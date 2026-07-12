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Landscapers advise adjusting plant watering schedule with humid conditions

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today at 7:22 PM
Published 7:06 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As monsoonal moisture brings muggy conditions to the desert, local landscapers say plants should be watered less.

Experts say many will typically water their plants more during the drier summer months, but with higher humidity it takes longer for soil and plants to dry out.

Without proper maintenance and preparation, it can be easy to over water plants.

"If the humidity stays in place consistently for two weeks, you might want to turn your water down, but not by much. Remember to come back and turn it up to 100% when the sun comes out and the temperature goes back to normal," local landscaper Spencer Knight said.

Knight says as temperatures rise, to make sure your irrigation systems are working properly to prevent plants from drying out, should a sprinkler fail.

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Athena Jreij

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