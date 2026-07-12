Triple-digit heat increases risk of vehicle fires across the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – As temperatures continue climbing into the triple digits, local fire officials and mechanics are reminding drivers that extreme heat can put added stress on vehicles, increasing the risk of breakdowns and even fires.

Vehicle fires are a common emergency response during the summer months. According to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, crews respond to hundreds of vehicle fires across Riverside County each year, with many incidents occurring along Interstate 10 and other major roadways.

Mechanics say the desert's extreme heat places additional strain on cooling systems, batteries, belts, hoses and tires. Problems that might otherwise be minor can quickly become more serious during prolonged periods of extreme heat, making routine vehicle maintenance especially important.

The risk is even greater for big rigs traveling through the Coachella Valley. Interstate 10 is one of Southern California's busiest freight corridors, with thousands of commercial trucks traveling through the region each day. Heavy loads, extended driving hours and scorching pavement temperatures can place added stress on engines, brakes and tires, increasing the likelihood of mechanical failures.

When a commercial truck catches fire, the consequences can be significant. These incidents often result in freeway lane closures, lengthy traffic delays and extensive cleanup efforts while emergency crews extinguish the fire and remove damaged vehicles.

Fire officials recommend drivers inspect their vehicles before heading out on long trips by checking coolant levels, engine oil, tire pressure and looking for fluid leaks. Motorists are also encouraged to pay attention to warning signs such as smoke, unusual odors or rising engine temperatures.

If a vehicle begins to overheat or catches fire, officials advise drivers to pull over to a safe location, turn off the engine, move everyone away from the vehicle and call 911. They also warn drivers not to open the hood if flames are visible, as introducing oxygen can cause the fire to spread more rapidly.

With more triple-digit temperatures expected across the Coachella Valley this summer, experts say regular preventative maintenance can help reduce the risk of vehicle fires and keep drivers safe on the road.