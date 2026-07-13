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Inside Palo Verde Hospital six months after County takeover

KESQ
By
New
Published 12:03 PM

BLYTHE, Calif. (KESQ) Nearly six months after Riverside County stepped in to stabilize Palo Verde Hospital county leaders say the hospital remains open but work continues to restore it to a fully functioning medical center.

Earlier this year the county took over management of the hospital under a 180 day stabilization plan after years of financial struggles left the facility on the brink of closure. At the time only the emergency department remained open forcing many Blythe residents to travel to the Coachella Valley or Arizona for medical care.

As the six month plan nears its end county leaders are evaluating the hospital’s long term future, including whether it is ready to transition to another healthcare provider or if the county will need to continue managing the facility.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5 to see how county leaders are evaluating the hospital long term.

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