Skip to Content
News

Preparing for monsoon season in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:48 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Monsoon season can bring flash flooding, strong winds, blowing dust and dangerous travel conditions to the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3 spoke with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network about how families can prepare before severe weather arrives.

Experts recommend having an emergency plan, staying informed through weather alerts, and keeping an emergency kit stocked with essentials such as water, nonperishable food, flashlights, batteries and important documents.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Dakota Makinen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.