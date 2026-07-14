Skip to Content
News

County board continues contracts with nonprofits for homeless services

Riverside County
By
New
Published 11:53 AM

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today approved agreements with three nonprofits for the continuation of homeless shelter and related services throughout Riverside County.

In a 3-0 vote without comment -- with Supervisor Manuel Perez arriving late and Supervisor Chuck Washington absent -- the board signed off on the county Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions' request for $1.21 million in the current fiscal year to support operations at the Indio-based Coachella
Valley Rescue Mission, Path of Life Ministries of Riverside and Valley Restart Shelter in Hemet.

A separate but related compact was additionally approved with the Coachella Valley Association of Governments to administer the program directly involved with emergency homeless shelter referrals.

All of the agreements are set to run from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031, though they may be abrogated at any time. Total appropriations required over that period will be just over $6 million, originating from the General Fund, according to documents posted to the board's agenda.

``Shelters provide immediate access to safe, temporary housing and supportive services for vulnerable populations,'' the Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions said. ``The county has provided these agencies (in the past) with a minimum level of funding to support their year-round operations. Each agency relies on alternative funding sources to fully support their operations.''

Officials said continued access to the homeless assistance programs connect people experiencing homelessness with an array of services -- not only temporary shelter -- about which many displaced people may be unaware.

First responders, street outreach teams and various community organizations are involved with referrals to the nonprofits' services.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.