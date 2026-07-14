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Lane reductions scheduled on Sunrise Way for library renovation project

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:14 AM

Motorists traveling on Sunrise Way in Palm Springs should prepare for lane reductions beginning July 20 as construction gets underway for the Palm Springs Public Library Renovation Project.

Swinerton Construction will begin roadway improvements on Sunrise Way between Baristo Road and Camino Parocela to accommodate an expanded south parking lot, a new right-turn-only driveway entrance, and a landscaped median. During construction, Sunrise Way will be reduced to a single lane in the work area, with intermittent lane closures expected throughout the project.

Construction is scheduled to continue through November 13, 2026, with work taking place weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, slow down in construction zones, follow posted signage, and consider alternate routes when possible.

During the renovation, the Palm Springs Public Library is operating from its temporary location at Rimrock Plaza Shopping Center, 4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Gene Autry Trail and E. Palm Canyon Drive.

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Tommy Gallegos

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