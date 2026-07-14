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Newsom signs new law to streamline prosecution of sexual offense cases

Gavin Newsom
Office of the Governor of California
Gavin Newsom
By
New
Published 3:56 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a measure into law that strengthens prosecutors' ability to prosecute certain multi-county sexual offense cases, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced today.   

"As prosecutors, our goal is to seek justice while minimizing the impact the legal process has on victims whenever possible,'' Chief Deputy District Attorney Ivy Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "AB 2147 helps
accomplish both by allowing related cases to move forward together. We appreciate Assembly member Pilar Schiavo's leadership in advancing this legislation and Governor Newsom for signing it into law."

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2147, known as the Sexual Predator Accountability Act, on Monday.  

Prior to the legislation, some cases involving sexual battery, indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child had to be prosecuted in the county where the crime occurred, prompting case delays and sometimes forcing victims to testify multiple times in cases involving multiple jurisdictions, according to the D.A.'s office.   

The new law allows eligible cases to be prosecuted in a single jurisdiction, officials said.

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