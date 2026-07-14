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Rancho Mirage to consider new 1% sales tax

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:48 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – A new sales tax is on the agenda in Rancho Mirage.

The City Council will consider a one-cent (1¢) transaction and use tax at its next meeting on Thursday, July 16th. If the tax measure is approved, it would be added to the ballot for the November 3rd general election later this year to be considered by voters.

The city's current tax rate is 7.750%, tied for the lowest in the Coachella Valley with Indian Wells. Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, La Quinta, Indio, and Palm Desert sit at 8.750%. Palm Springs and Cathedral City have the highest rate of the valley's nine cities with a 9.250% sales tax, according to data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA).

Tonight, we're hearing from residents about what they think about this proposed tax increase. We're also pressing the city for answers on why this sales tax is important for the city's future and how they think this will impact its residents' bottom line. Stay with us for our full report.

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