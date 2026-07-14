Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco endorses Michael Gates for California attorney general

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco endorsed Republican Michael Gates for California attorney general Tuesday during a campaign event in Riverside.

It was Bianco’s first public appearance since his campaign for governor ended after the June primary.

Bianco said Gates would bring a stronger focus on public safety and accountability to the California Department of Justice.

“Nothing will change in California until we elect Michael Gates to that office,” Bianco said. “Our next attorney general absolutely must be Michael Gates.”

Gates returned the endorsement, announcing his support for Bianco’s reelection as Riverside County sheriff in 2028.

“Your leadership and your unwavering commitment to protecting the people of California, your record of success in advancing public safety and your years of strong leadership are why I have endorsed you,” Gates said.

Bianco was first elected sheriff in 2018 and reelected in 2022. His current term runs through 2028.

Gates served as Huntington Beach’s elected city attorney from 2014 to 2025. He later joined the U.S. Department of Justice as a deputy assistant attorney general in its Civil Rights Division.

During the event, Gates said he would focus on crime, government accountability and transparency if elected.

“I’m going to put the law above politics,” Gates said. “It’s about enforcing the law. It’s about putting people over politics.”

Gates is running against Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta in the November general election.

The two candidates also addressed the ongoing legal dispute over Bianco’s investigation into Riverside County election materials related to the 2025 Prop 50 Special Election. The case is currently at the center of supreme court fight between the current state Attorney General Bonta and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Gates said he supports allowing the investigation to continue.

“When I’m attorney general, I am going to make sure that Sheriff Chad Bianco can investigate and finish his investigation,” Gates said.

Bonta has challenged the investigation in court, arguing Bianco has not established evidence of an underlying crime sufficient to justify the review of election materials.

The case remains pending.

The general election for California Attorney General is Nov. 3rd.