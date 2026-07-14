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Temalpakh Farms shares produce safety advice

KESQ
By
Published 5:56 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — As concerns about cyclosporiasis continue to make headlines, Temalpakh Farms in Coachella is sharing how consumers can safely prepare fresh produce at home.

Health officials say washing fresh produce before eating or cooking it is an important step in reducing the risk of foodborne illness, including cyclosporiasis.

News Channel 3 will have more from Temalpakh Farms throughout the morning, including common mistakes people make when washing produce and simple food-safety tips families can use at home.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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