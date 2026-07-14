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Why are cicadas so loud right now?

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New
Published 10:06 AM

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ)- After recent humidity and monsoon moisture, many Coachella Valley residents say they’re hearing more cicadas than usual.

The Coachella Valley is experiencing higher humidity as monsoonal moisture moves into the desert. While many people associate cicadas with extreme heat, experts say humidity also plays a role in their emergence and activity. College of the Desert has previously explained that the desert's annual cicadas typically emerge in July and August when humidity increases.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5 to see if there actually more this year, or are weather conditions simply making them more active?

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Kiera McKinney

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