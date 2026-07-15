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54-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Yucca Valley

MGN
By
New
Published 5:05 PM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – An investigation continues following a pedestrian being fatally struck by a vehicle in Yucca Valley on Saturday evening. 

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station, California Highway Patrol and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire department responded to a call regarding a vehicle that collided with a pedestrian at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday evening. 

The incident took place near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Joshua Lane in Yucca Valley. Deputies concluded the pedestrian had walked into the east bound lane of Twentynine Palms Highway prior to being struck.

When the collision occurred the 62-year old driver stopped and rendered medical aid to the 54-year-old pedestrian until emergency workers arrived. Despite life-saving efforts, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

At this time local law enforcement does not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident on the part of the driver.  

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. 

For more information stay with News Channel 3.

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