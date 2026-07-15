Cathedral City considers plans for an AutoZone Mega Hub

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - We are working to get you answers on plans to construct a new AutoZone “mega-hub" which has members of one valley city speaking out.

Cathedral City is considering the approval of a mega hub on a large site between other businesses and homes.

Residents say the noise and traffic from construction vehicles are not consistent with the Cathedral City 20-40 general plan. Residents believe the building will serve as a wholesale distribution hub for autozones and repair shops in the region.

However, according to the city, this store will be one hundred percent retail purchases.

“You know, I have no personal objections to AutoZone being in Cathedral City, but we have areas that are perfect for mixed retail and wholesale use. This is not a business park. This is not a place for a wholesale distribution center.”

From the city's perspective, they are filling a vacant building in an existing shopping center.

The city believes the impact this shop will have is minimal in comparison to the target next door -- which is more than three times the size.

The city's planning commission will discuss this topic at their meeting later tonight.

Coming up at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, we'll bring you more about the project and what it would change beyond a new building in the shopping center.