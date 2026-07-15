Skip to Content
Weather

Heat Peaks Today Before Late Week Storm Chances Return to Some

By
Published 3:39 PM

The hottest day of the week is here, with highs climbing to around 112 degrees this afternoon as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 8pm Thursday.

Thanks to lingering monsoonal moisture, it'll feel even hotter in some spots, with "feels like" temperatures making many spots feel 3-6 degrees hotter.

Temperatures ease a few degrees Thursday and continue trending downward into the weekend, but heat risk will remain elevated through next week. Humidity will also keep a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Saturday, but the best opportunity comes Thursday and Friday over the mountains and possibly into parts of the deserts.

While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could produce brief downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

By early next week, temperatures settle back closer to seasonal averages, with a little less humidity and only a minimal chance of mountain thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.