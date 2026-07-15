Cathedral City Planning Commission approves AutoZone Mega Hub plan

Update 7/15/26 - 8:30 PM

The Cathedral City Planning Commission approved the proposal, with some conditions of approval.

An accessible crossing must be provided between the southeast corner of AutoZone and southwest corner of Target Adding to condition 317, all outbound deliveries shall leave the premises during the same hours No distributions can occur to other stores from the AutoZone store Include all recommendations for the Architectural Review meeting from June 17

Original 7/15/26 - 5:00 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - We are working to get you answers on plans to construct a new AutoZone “mega-hub" which has members of one valley city speaking out.

Cathedral City is considering the approval of this mega hub in the Cathedral City canyon plaza shopping center, between Target and Boomers.

Residents say the noise and traffic from construction vehicles are not consistent with the Cathedral City 2040 general plan. Residents believe the building will serve as a wholesale distribution hub for AutoZones and repair shops in the region.

However, according to the city, this store will be one hundred percent retail purchases.

“You know, I have no personal objections to AutoZone being in Cathedral City, but we have areas that are perfect for mixed retail and wholesale use," resident Fred Bronson said. "This is not a business park. This is not a place for a wholesale distribution center.”

From the city's perspective, they are filling a vacant building in an existing shopping center.

The city believes the impact this shop will have is minimal in comparison to the target next door -- which is more than three times the size.

Additional concerns from residents included increase in noise and traffic as well as changes to parking.

After speaking with the city, though, a noise study conducted by the city shows day and night time levels did not exceed limits.

A traffic study done by the city also shows they predict 85% of vehicles going to the proposed AutoZone store would come through the shopping center, not Jones road.

The city's planning commission will discuss this topic at their meeting later tonight as residents hope for collaboration with the city to come to a conclusion.