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Indio and Coachella city leaders to discuss data center bans

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 12:21 PM
Published 11:48 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - As a wave of data center dissent spreads across the Coachella Valley, both Coachella and Indio are set to discuss the measures Wednesday evening.

The city of Coachella's planning commission will present a drafted permanent ban ordinance on data centers at Wednesday's meeting. It comes after city council extended a 45-day data center moratorium to 10 months and 15 days, to build out a permanent ban.

Coachella's Mayor Frank Figueroa says a permanent ban would change the city's municipal code, which would require two votes by the city council to change.

In Indio, the city council will consider extending a temporary 45-day moratorium to also make way for a permanent ban. That meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. with public comment expected from residents on the hot button topic.

City leaders are encouraging residents to attend tonight's meetings and share their thoughts on the proposals.

Tune in this evening for live coverage of both meetings and the final votes made.

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Athena Jreij

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