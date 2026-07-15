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Film series on journalism to be shown at PS Cultural Center Theaters

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Published 12:10 PM

 PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - A new film series showcasing the portrayal of journalism will be screened at the Palm Springs Cultural Center's theaters starting in September, with discussions featuring several journalists set afterward.

``Journalists have been one of the most widely portrayed professions in films, because the public is fascinated by the work they do,'' Randy Lovely, the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation's board president, said in a statement. ``CVJF is excited to partner with the Palm Springs Cultural Center to screen these amazing movies and to engage the community in conversations about the work of journalists -- and the important role they play in society.''

The series, titled ``Bylines, Broadcasts and the Big Screen,'' will take place from September through April 2027. ``Citizen Kane,'' the first film to be screened, is set for Sept. 13 and will feature special guests Josh and Ben Mankiewicz, grandsons of the film's screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

Other participating guests throughout the series will include reporter and author Carl Bernstein, ``60 Minutes'' producer Lowell Bergman, New York Times reporter Megan Twohey and author and entertainment journalist Dave Karger.

Other films being screened include ``Network,'' ```Good Night and Good Luck'' and ``All the President's Men.''
Tickets for individual screenings will go on sale on July 27.

Article Topic Follows: News

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