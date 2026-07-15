Palm Springs Police release critical incident debrief on fatal officer-involved shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Palm Springs Police Department has released a critical incident debrief video detailing the events surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 28, 2026, that left one person dead.

The incident began at approximately 3:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, after officers responded to multiple reports of a man allegedly acting erratically and threatening employees at a local business with a knife. According to police, dispatchers received information that the suspect was armed and behaving aggressively, prompting an emergency response.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, now identified as Gilberto Flores, of Desert Hot Springs, and attempted to de-escalate the situation, speaking with Flores for over 40 minutes. Authorities say officers issued repeated verbal commands and employed less-lethal options in an effort to gain compliance.

Officers employed two tasers and one less lethal 40mm sponge round in an effort to disarm Flores. Police state Flores continued advancing while armed with a knife, leading officers to discharge their firearms.

Flores was struck during the encounter and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

The newly released critical incident debrief includes body-worn camera footage, drone footage, radio communications, and an overview of the timeline leading up to the shooting. The department said the video is intended to provide transparency while acknowledging that the investigation remains ongoing.

As is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings in Riverside County, the investigation is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Detail. Following the investigation, the Riverside County District Attorney's office will independently review the findings to determine whether the officers' actions complied with department policy and California law.

The Palm Springs Police Department will also conduct an administrative review to determine if department personal acted in accordance with policy, training and professional standards.

Police have encouraged anyone with additional information, photographs, or video of the incident to contact investigators.