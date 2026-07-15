Richard Oliphant, influential Indian Wells civic leader and developer, dead at 92

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Richard "Dick" Oliphant, the longtime Indian Wells developer, former mayor, philanthropist and education advocate whose influence helped shape the Coachella Valley for decades, has died at age 92, according to Indian Wells Mayor Toper Taylor.

Few individuals have shaped the growth and development of Indian Wells and the Coachella Valley as profoundly as Oliphant and his wife, Janice. Through decades of leadership, community involvement, and visionary development, the Oliphant's have left an enduring mark on the region’s landscape, education, and civic life.

Some of Oliphant’s most recognizable projects are the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home to one of the world’s largest professional tennis tournaments, the Indian Wells Golf Resort, and the Classic Club golf course. These landmark destinations have become synonymous with the Coachella Valley’s reputation as a premier destination for sports and recreation.

Among their many contributions, the Oliphant's played a key role in helping secure the California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) Palm Desert Campus, expanding access to higher education for residents across the Coachella Valley.

Beyond development and education, Oliphant also served as Indian Wells' first fire chief, volunteering with the fire service for three decades. Last month, the City of Indian Wells announced plans to rename Fire Station 55 in his honor as part of the city's 60th anniversary celebration. Mayor Taylor tells KESQ that a bust, statue of Oliphant is being commissioned to be placed outside the fire station.

Their commitment to the community has also been recognized with numerous honors. In 2016, Richard and Janice Oliphant received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars, celebrating their significant contributions to the region.

Richard and Janice Oliphant speak to KESQ while receiving star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars (2016)

The following year, the Desert Sands Unified School District voted to name a new school in Indio in Richard Oliphant’s honor, recognizing his lasting impact on education and the local community.

Beyond philanthropy and civic leadership, Richard Oliphant has been instrumental in shaping the Coachella Valley’s residential and commercial growth. According to the California Homebuilding Foundation, he helped develop several of the area's most notable communities.

Among his first projects in the desert was the development and construction of Palm City, later named the Palm Desert Country Club, which was California's first retirement community. His work has also included the development and construction of country clubs, housing communities, commercial centers, and office buildings throughout Palm Desert.

Oliphant also played a pivotal role in local politics across the valley, serving as the founding chairman for the Lincoln Club of the Coachella Valley.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from organizations across the Coachella Valley, including the Palm Springs Air Museum, where Oliphant served as a longtime board member.

"For more than two decades, Dick served the Museum with integrity, humility, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to others," the post from the Air Museum reads. "His leadership helped shape our institution, but his greatest legacy lives in the countless people he mentored, encouraged, and inspired."

In a statement released by the City of Indian Wells, Mayor Taylor said, “Dick Oliphant was the visionary mayor of Indian Wells who used his financial acumen, real estate development expertise and powerful political relationships to establish Indian Wells as a globally recognized destination for tennis, golf, luxury accommodations and a fiscally sound, safe, tranquil desert community."

"Today we mourn a man whose contributions to Indian Wells we will honor for generations to come,” stated Mayor Toper Taylor.

Plans and details for a memorial have not yet been announced and will be shared when available.