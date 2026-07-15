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SunLine Transit Agency hosts the 12th Annual ‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive

kesq
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Published 4:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – SunLine Transit Agency hosts their 12th annual “Pack the Bus” event July 16 to bring school supplies to students of the valley. 

The “Pack the Bus” event will take place at the Walmart in Palm Desert on Monterey Avenue from 7:00am to 7:00pm.  SunLine reports school supplies ranging from backpack and notebook to glue sticks and pens are most needed in ensuring students have all the resources they need to start the school year. 

“It provides them with a confidence to go back to school for those that don't have as much, they can have a new backpack with new supplies and go to school with that confidence and that hope to succeed in the school year,” said Carmen Cubero, SunLines Marketing and Events Director stated. 

This donation event is co-sponsored by Connisseur Media, KESQ, and Walmart. The beneficiary of the 2026 event is the Coachella Valley nonprofit, JFK Memorial Foundation, who will distribute the donations across the valley. 

For more information on “Pack the Bus” stay with News Channel 3. 

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