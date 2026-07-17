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Traffic stop near Calexico leads to major weapons bust

KESQ
By
Published 4:17 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KESQ) – Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) teamed up with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to carry out a gun bust near Calexico on Thursday afternoon. 

The stop began at approximately 12:00pm Thursday, July 16th, when the ICSO officers assigned to South County Patrol conducted a traffic stop for a 22 year-old male driver. The stop took place on Interstate 8, west of Highway 89, where the driver refused consent for a vehicle search. 

ICSO reached out to the CBP, who sent out officers and a gun detection K-9. Following their arrival CBP Officers received a positive alert and a search of the vehicle commenced. 

Multiple assault rifles, a grenade launcher, ammunition, ballistic vest and helmets were found in the car and the driver was taken into custody. 

The suspect was booked at the Imperial County Jail in connection to multiple felony weapon possession charges at a $55,000 bail. 

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Haley Meberg

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