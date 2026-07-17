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Wanted suspect arrested after foot pursuit to closed school campus

MGN
By
New
Published 4:39 PM

Deputies arrested a wanted suspect Thursday afternoon after a brief foot pursuit that ended at a nearby closed school campus.

At approximately 3:03 p.m., deputies located the wanted suspect near Blackhawk Way and Adams Street. As deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, the individual fled on foot and ran onto the grounds of a nearby closed school campus. Sheriff's did not disclose what school the pursuit ended at, but the closest campus to the location of the arrest is La Quinta High School.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter around the area and requested assistance from the Sheriff's Aviation Unit. The suspect was subsequently located and taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.

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Tommy Gallegos

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