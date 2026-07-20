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Mobile home goes up in flames in Sky Valley

MGN
By
Published 11:59 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a mobile home that was engulfed in flames in the unincorporated Sky Valley area north of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City, authorities said today.

The fire was reported at 3:26 p.m. near 22nd Avenue and Hot Springs Road on Sunday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

At 5:32 p.m., fire officials reported the flames were out. No injuries were reported.

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