Plaza Theatre to host an tribute to the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plaza Theatre is producing a tribute to the long-running show the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies, which ran at the theatre for 23 seasons.

“Still Kicking: Celebrating the Legacy of the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies,” the special one-day event will be held on Monday, December 14 at 7 pm. The all-new production will feature a documentary screening and performances featuring Susan Anton and Donna Mills in this celebration of the legendary musical revue.

For more than two decades, the Follies captivated audiences from around the world with dazzling musical revues that featured extraordinary dancers and entertainers ranging in age from 55 to 84. It was one of the defining cultural attractions in Palm Springs and was an inspiration to generations of performers and audiences alike until it eventually closed in May 2014.

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To honor this extraordinary show, the Plaza Theatre Foundation has organized an entertaining look back at the Follies, which will celebrate its enduring legacy with an exclusive screening of the Academy Award®-nominated documentary Still Kicking: The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies, an entertaining and heartfelt tribute to the remarkable performers whose energy, humor, and artistry made the Follies an international sensation. The show will include all-new LIVE performances by former Follies performers, celebrated guest artists, and outstanding local entertainers.

Joining the celebration will be an extraordinary lineup of performers and special guests whose careers span television, film, music, dance, and the stage. Among those appearing in the show are acclaimed singer and actress Susan Anton, whose celebrated career has included Broadway, television, film, and Las Vegas; Donna Mills, the Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her iconic portrayal of Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing; Kym Johnson, international ballroom champion and two-time Dancing with the Stars champion; Trina Parks, actress, singer, dancer, and the first African American Bond girl, who also performed as a featured headliner with the Palm Springs Follies; and Marcia Harp, award-winning vocalist, choreographer, and former featured soloist with the Palm Springs Follies.

“Over nine decades, the Plaza Theatre was privileged to host scores of engaging events, including film premieres, live radio broadcasts, fantastic live performances, and the first Palm Spring International Film Festival,” said J.R. Roberts, President of the Plaza Theatre Foundation. “In its later years, the theatre welcomed people from around the world to attend the Follies, so it is fitting that as we honor the that popular program with a special tribute.”

Tickets for the show range from $50 to $125 and will be available for purchase on Friday, July 24 at 10 am. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Plaza Theatre Foundation and support its continued operations, programming, and stewardship of the theatre.

The tribute is part of the theatre's year-long 90th anniversary celebrations. Additional Ninetieth Anniversary events will be announced later.

For more information, go to palmspringsplazatheatre.com.