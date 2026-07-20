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The rescue of Big Bears beloved bald eagle

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Updated
today at 11:02 AM
Published 10:54 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)- A bald eagle believed to be Jackie from Big Bear’s popular eagle nest cam is recovering after being rescued over the weekend.

Wildlife officials say the bird was found injured after an apparent altercation with other eagles and is now receiving specialized care.

Dates to note

  • Thursday July 16 - An adult bald eagle was first seen on the ground near Dana Point Park by Big Bear Lake. The eagle appeared unable to fly normally.
  • Friday, July 17- Witnesses saw the adult eagle in an altercation with two subadult bald eagles. Defending itself with its talons but unable to fly far away afterward.
  • Saturday, July 18- The eagle was rescued by the L.A. County Parks & Recreation San Dimas Raptor Rescue Team, stabilized, and transported to a specialized wildlife rehabilitation facility.
  • Sunday, July 19 - Friends of Big Bear Valley said photos and video indicate the rescued eagle is likely Jackie, though the identity has not been officially confirmed. Jackie had been missing from the nest cam for several days.
  • Monday, July 20 - The eagle remains under the care of wildlife rehabilitators, and officials say they’ll provide more updates as they become available. Friends of Big Bear Valley continues to emphasize that the eagle is believed to be Jackie but confirmation is still pending.

Stay tuned for my full story at 6.

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Kiera McKinney

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