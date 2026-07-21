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$707 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight

MGN
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Published 11:34 AM

(Palm Springs, CA) - An estimated $707 million jackpot will be at stake in tonight's Mega Millions drawing, making it the nation's largest lottery prize since a $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot was won Dec. 24.

The jackpot ranks as the 10th largest in Mega Millions history. The winner could choose a cash option of more than $300 million, according to the Mega Millions Consortium.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Friday's drawing, causing the jackpot to roll over from an estimated $672 million.

There also were no tickets sold matching the five white-ball numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 290,472,336, according to the Mega Millions Consortium. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 35.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

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