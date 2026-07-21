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IID to Issue Conservation Alert to CV Customers Amid Extreme Heat

KESQ
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Published 5:20 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Imperial Irrigation District will issue a conservation alert starting Thursday due to extreme heat in the Coachella Valley.

The alert will run from 7 a.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Monday.   

The agency issues the conserve alerts when electrical demand runs high and puts a strain on the electrical grid. IID customers are urged to reduce electricity usage between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when demand is at its highest, officials said.

"When temperatures rise, every small action matters,'' Karin Eugenio, IID board chairwoman, said in a statement. "By responding to conserve alerts, customers help reduce pressure on the grid, support reliable service and contribute to the overall strength of our energy system."

Officials recommend customers follow these steps to conserve energy during the alert:
   -- Avoid use of major appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps and electric vehicle chargers between 4-9 p.m.;
   -- Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home;
   -- Turn off unnecessary lights;
   -- Close blinds, shades or drapes to keep homes cooler, and
   -- Use fans, when possible, while turning them off when leaving a room.   

The agency provides electricity to La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Coachella, Thousand Palms, Indio Hills, Sky Valley, Mecca, Thermal and Indian Wells.

Additional information on the alert is available at www.iid.com/customer-service/conserve-alert.

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