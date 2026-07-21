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Man, 73, killed after crashing into tree in La Quinta

MGN
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Published 3:30 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 73-year-old man was killed when his vehicle collided into a palm tree in La Quinta, authorities said today.   

The crash was reported at 7:16 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Madison Street and Andalusia, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

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The man who was driving was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The Riverside Sheriff's Coroner's  Office identified him as James Merriman Jr of La Quinta.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, the agency stated.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information regarding the case was asked to call 760-863-8990.

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