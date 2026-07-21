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Palm Springs Animal Shelter seeks towel donations as summer challenges stretch resources

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Published 5:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is asking the community to donate bath towels and flat sheets to help care for the animals staying at the facility during one of its busiest times of the year.

Shelter officials say the supplies are used daily to keep dogs, cats and other animals clean, comfortable and cool, but they're running low as the shelter continues caring for animals through the summer.

The comes as shelters across the Coachella Valley face seasonal challenges. During the hottest months, shelters often see increased demand while volunteer numbers decline as many seasonal residents leave the desert for the summer. At the same time, staff continue caring for animals despite fewer helping hands.

The need has also been heightened by the shelter's recent illness outbreak, which required extensive cleaning and additional care for sick kittens. Officials say those efforts have increased the use of towels and sheets, leaving the shelter in greater need of donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, 4575 E. Mesquite Ave., during business hours or placed in the donation bins located outside the shelter at any time.

Anyone with questions can contact the shelter at 760-416-5718.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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