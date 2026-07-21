Skip to Content
News

Pedestrian crossing upgrades set to begin in Cathedral City

KESQ
By
New
Published 4:11 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Cathedral City’s Public Works Department announced upcoming pedestrian crossing construction starting July 22. 

The project is operated by the Onyx Paving Company, Inc. and will take place at the intersection of 30th Avenue and San Eljay Avenue as a part of the HSIP Cycle 11D Pedestrian Crossing Upgrades project. 

This project aims to improve safety at the intersection, making updates like LED safety lighting, ADA curb ramps and curb bulb-outs, new pavement markings, advanced warning signs and new asphalt overlay. 

Construction is set to begin July 22 and last until July 28, with work hours spanning from 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Cathedral City officials say drivers should prepare for intermittent lane closures and traffic delays while the project is in place. They urge residents to reduce speed in the ConeZone, watch out for workers and consider alternative routes to their destinations. 

For more information stay with News Channel 3. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.